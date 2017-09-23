Feature Story
Mama’s Lil’ Champ! Sleeping Beauty Serena Williams Cuddles Up With Baby Girl

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is just too precious!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty


Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., who is almost one-month-old, is winning over the world one Instagram picture at a time.

On her own verified social media page, her Daddy Alexis Ohanian posted this adorable picture of her and a sleeping Serena Williams. The caption reads: “Mama never sleeps. When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. “Come on!”

Mama never sleeps. When she does, I go on adventures with daddy. "Come on!"

Love! (And we can totally understand how Serena must be feeling finally getting to take a nap! The newborn struggle is real!)

Daddy Alexis also posted this one up of his other sleeping angel.

“Out of office. This is Parental Leave life. She’s clearly dreaming up all the startups she’ll start…And Grand Slams she’ll win…. And….”

 

And this one too:

 

We just love this family and wish them well! Go Baby Alexis!

#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable

Photos