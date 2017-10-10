“Black Owned” Celebrates 6 Years in Business

Black Owned is more than a brand, It’s a state of mind. If you’re from the city of Cincinnati, then you must know about the clothing line “Black Owned.” With black on black crime being the focal point in local news it is refreshing to see the community being covered in a more positive light, and we owe this positive exposure to the owners of “Black Owned” Marcus Ervin and Cam Means as the city celebrates their 6th year in Business. The Store is located on Elm Street in Downtown Cincinnati.

Though they now have an official location, they didn’t start that way. Means and Ervin began selling clothes out of the trunks of their cars, from there they were able to form a lucrative brand that is in high demand. The brand gets recognition from A list celebrities like Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, and Juelz Santana. With the light like that shining on this company some may wonder why they don’t uproot and head to Hollywood?

From Cam’s recent interview with WCPO’s Ryan Houston, the goal was for him to build an empire big enough to give back to the community, and that’s exactly what the clothing line has been doing. Black owned sponsors back to school drives and is currently taking a collection of clothes and toilet trees to provide assistance to the victims of the hurricane in Puerto Rico.

With all of the support they provide the community it was only right for the community to return the favor and come out to their 6th year anniversary. On October 7th 2017 the company received a lot love and support from the community. The Jack Casino Ballroom was packed with supporters from all different ages and nationalities. The nonviolent atmosphere allowed new relationships to form and made the event extremely enjoyable.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to support, make it a point to stop by the store on 822 Elm St, Cincinnati Ohio. Even if you aren’t able to make a purchase, if you have used clothes or shoes that no longer serve you a purpose please drop them at the store to help the owners in their efforts to provide aid to Puerto Rico.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

