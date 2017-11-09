Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

BREAKING NEWS: Nicki Minaj’s Brother Found Guilty In Child Rape Trial

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Marc Jacobs SS18 Collection - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

After a three-week trial, the brother of rapper Nicki Minaj has been convicted after being charged with repeatedly raping an 11-year-old girl at his Long Island home.

According to TMZ:

The verdict for Jelani Maraj came in Thursday in Long Island, where  he was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child. 

He faces 25 years to life in prison. He’ll be sentenced on December 14. Nassau County D.A. Madeline Singas tells TMZ … “We hope that today’s verdict will help the family in the healing process.”

Neither Maraj nor his rapper sister testified, despite earlier reports that she would.

Maraj’s lawyer reportedly says he will appeal.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

8 photos Launch gallery

Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

Continue reading Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

Protect Yourself: 7 Apps That Can Help Prevent Rape

Brother , nicki minaj , Rape

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 month ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 4 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 7 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 8 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 8 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 9 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 9 months ago
02.02.17
Photos