Terry Crews opens up about being sexually assaulted: ‘it was so bizarre’

Wednesday morning in an interview on Good Morning America, Terry Crews opened up about being sexually assaulted in Hollywood. Terry Crews isn’t shy about going into detail about what happened and naming who was involved. In the Interview Crews named former William Morris endeavor executive Adam Venit as the assaulter, and says he made lewd gestures right before grabbing his crouch.

In the interview Crews said, ” if I would have just retaliated in defense, I would be UNDER the jail right now. That’s one thing I knew, that being a large African-American man in America I would immediately be seen as a thug, and I’m not a thug, I’m an artist”. According to sources Crews has also filed a police report against Adam Venit to bring about justice. For the full story click here…

