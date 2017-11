Stevie Wonder Takes “Two Knees”

Stevie Wonder takes part in a social protest on National Day Against Police Brutality, October 22nd in AUstin texas.

The 67-year old dropped to both his knees to play The National Anthem with his harmonica. “We are in a race, all of us here” Stevie wonder doesn’t normally get political he added “I’ve never seen the color of my skin, nor the color of your skin”.

He challenges The President and Politicians to come together. He believes we all must come together as a united as people in the United States of America.

What are your thoughts?

