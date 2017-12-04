TRIED IT: #TeamBeautiful Tests Out Rihanna’s Stunna Lip Paint

Based on the success and versatility of her highlighters and foundations, when Rihanna announced she was releasing a red lipstick, Stunna, I (and the rest of the world) was naturally excited. When it arrived to the Hello Beautiful office, the oversized package held a pint sized product that would be the answer to every woman who has ever wanted to wear red lipstick on a date, but didn’t want it to kiss off on their beau.
Given the success of Ruby Woo with MAC (and then Ri Ri Woo), I wasn’t surprised that Rihanna’s first lipstick would be red one. I did wonder, however, how the formula would rival. Stunna Lip Paint boasts to be a “12 hour liquid lipstick with a soft matte finish.” The lip paint does last for a long time (but definitely not 12 hours). I put it on, ate lunch, went out for a drink, came home, and it had smeared a little on my face and feathered (but I didn’t add a liner).
With matte lipsticks, I always wonder about it over drying my lips, but this formula does not do that. It also fades nicely, not coming off all at once or flaking off your lips like some formulas. The other thing that I noticed was how nice this formula looks on multiple skin tones. No matter your shade, you can wear this. I do find the formula to be a bit brighter than pictured, but I still love it.
RELATED: TRIED IT!: The Konjac Sponge Is The New ‘Must Have’ In Skin Care
See how Stunna looks on different shades of melanin and get the feedback from #TeamBeautiful!
1 2 3 4Next page »
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Radio One
1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
22 of 37
23.
Source:Radio One
23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Source:Radio One
37 of 37