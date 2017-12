Mariah Carey Getting Millions For Failed Engagement

Looks like Mariah Carey’s ex fiancee is paying for their breakup and they didn’t even get married.

According to The Blast, Mimi and James reached a settlement agreement a few months ago where he paid her between $5 and $10 million. You’ll recall, the twosome was engaged from January to October 2016.

Not only that, she reportedly gets to keep her $10 million engagement ring. READ MORE

