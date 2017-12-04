White House Hit with Roaches, Mice, and a Not-So-Big Lighting Ceremony Crowd

White House Hit with Roaches, Mice, and a Not-So-Big Lighting Ceremony Crowd

Posted 5 hours ago
Source: Dan Thornberg / EyeEm / Getty

White House maintenance work orders obtained by a local DC news outlet reveal that the building’s grounds on 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. are infested with mice, cockroaches and ants.

NBC 4 Washington got its hands on the hundreds of work orders showing a number of requests to deal with vermin in the White House, including mice in the situation room and the White House Navy mess food service area.

Other requests reported cockroach infestations in at least four parts of the White House, and a colony of ants living in chief of staff John Kelly’s office.

Meanwhile, Donald and Melania Trump were on hand to light the National Christmas Tree on Thursday, but the annual ceremony lacked the usual crowds who filled the Ellipse during the Obama years.

A photo tweeted from ABC7’s Steve Rudin showed rows upon rows of empty seats.

Soon enough, the photo went viral with many on social media comparing the sparse crowds to those who attended Trump’s inauguration in January.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Dan Thornberg, EyeEm, and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet and Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

