On Any Block: Rihanna Isn’t The Only Star With A Street Named In Her Honor

Today on Barbados Independence Day, the island nation renamed the street Rihanna grew up on after her. 🙌🏾🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/QkvgbJhjK0 — AJ+ (@ajplus) December 1, 2017

BIG CONGRATS to one of our Favorite island girls Rihanna who received the honor of having a street named after her in her home island of Barbados 🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/UhdoIjYVr5 — WiMatch (@wimatchapp) December 1, 2017

Earlier this week when news broke that Rihanna was getting a street named after her in her hometown of Barbados, the bad gal had everyone wanting to pack their bags, leave Trump jungle and head for the island.

But Rih Rih isn’t the only star to be graced with such an honor. Hit the flip to which other celebs have a street named after them.

