Steve Harvey is being sued and allegedly blames Tyler Perry and Oprah

Comedian, actor, Talk show and Game show host Steve Harvey is in hot water. According to reports from TMZ, a man is alleging that he was hired by Harvey to raise money for a charity, and he would receive a percentage of the money raised. Vincent Dimmock says he started raising money for the charities, but when it was time to pay up Steve Harvey didn’t follow through.

Dimmock says Harvey hired him to raise $20 million for the Steve and Marjorie Foundation, and he would receive a commission, but after he raised the first $1 million, he felt Harvey had no attentions on living up to his end of the bargain, and now Dimmock is suing Steve Harvey. Harvey was reportedly introduced to an investor by Dimmock in May, and in a meeting Dimmock says Harvey blamed Oprah and Tyler Perry for bad financial advise. For the full story click here…

