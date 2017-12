Laila Ali: ‘He [Kaepernick] has my 100% stamp of approval’

Recently Beyonce’ presented Colin Kaepernick with the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award in New York City. This award honors Athletes who display leadership, and use their social platform to usher in positive change in the world. The winner is chosen by both the Ali family and representatives from Sports Illustrated.

TMZ Sports caught up with Laila Ali while shopping and asked her what she thought of Colin Kaepernick receiving the award named after her father. Laila says she thinks it’s good he got the award, and she also went on to say, “He has my 100% stamp of approval”. For the full story click here…

Also On 100.3: