If You Thought Keaton Jones’ Mom Was Bad, Wait ‘Til You See His Father

Keaton Jones went viral after he talked about being bullied by his peers, but soon after, the internet accused his mother of being a money grubbing racist, and understandably, the Jones family supporters began to fly the coop.
Now, it turns out Keaton’s dad is a racist too. We’re not surprised (birds of a feather…), but man this story gets crazier by the day. Keaton’s dad, fittingly named Shawn White, has been locked up in a Tennessee jail since May 2015 for violating probation connected to a 2012 aggravated assault conviction, TMZ reports. But before they threw him in jail, he was an active Facebook user who posted tons of white supremacist propaganda.
White has “Pure Breed” tatted on his chest and “White Pride” tatted on his stomach. A few of his Facebook posts include memes that say “Aryan pride,” “Holy f*ck I love being white,” and “Keep Calm and be white pride.” It doesn’t end there. Click here for photos.
13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama
1. We'll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.
2. And let's not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.
5. He was never afraid to have a good time.
6. The White House was always lit, and full of celebs.
7. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.
8. Plus, he's all about b-ball.
9. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.
10. Despite his insane schedule, he's a pretty hands on dad.
11. ... And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.
12. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we're thankful.
13. He gave us hope...
