Criminal Justice Reform Champion Colin Kaepernick Calls Attention To Notorious Jail

Photo by

National
Home > National

Criminal Justice Reform Champion Colin Kaepernick Calls Attention To Notorious Jail

Those criticizing Kaepernick’s jail visit should spend their energy fixing the broken system.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Colin Kaepernick put a spotlight on conditions in this nation’s dysfunctional prison system with a visit to what’s arguably the most notorious jail in America. He sparked controversy on Tuesday with a surprise visit to meet with detainees inside the George Motchan Detention Center on New York’s Rikers Island, The New York Daily News reported.

RELATED: After Kalief: What’s Next For Rikers Island & New York’s Broken Jail System

“This will only encourage inmates to continue to attack correction officers at a time when we need more protection,” said Elias Husamudeen, president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association. He lashed out at Mayor Bill de Blasio and rescinded the union’s sponsorship of a Christmas tree lighting celebration.

Husamudeen and others who protest Kaepernick’s criminal justice system advocacy are trying to deflect attention from the many jails like Rikers, which is schedule to be shut down. Rikers was thrust into the national spotlight after Kalief Browder took his life. Browder was detained for three years on Rikers Island where he suffered documented torture, including brutal attacks, constant confinement to a 6 foot by 8 foot cell and reported starvation.

“The world should see the hell that is Rikers Island. The fact that correction officers are more focused on his socks while people are getting their brains bashed in is despicable,” said Glenn Martin, founder of JustLeadershipUSA, referring to the union chief pointing out that Kaepernick was once seen wearing socks that depicted cops as cartoon pigs. Despite efforts to silence him, Kaepernick has weathered the storms of criticism. The quarterback started a national conversation about racial bias in the criminal justice system in 2016 by kneeling during the National Anthem to protest injustice.

SOURCE:  The New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Epic! Doug Jones Wins Alabama Senate Race Because Of Black Women

Report: Black Voters Turned Away From Polls In Alabama

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos