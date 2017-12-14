Report: Omarosa Just Got Fired By Trump For The Second Time

Photo by

National
Home > National

Report: Omarosa Just Got Fired By Trump For The Second Time

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-TRUMP-POLITICS

Source: DOMINICK REUTER / Getty

April Ryan spilled the tea.

 

She’s fired! Well, that’s not what the White House is saying. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House’s lyin’ press secretary, told the Associated Press that Omarosa Manigault Newman “resigned” from her position as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. Clearly, Sarah is lying again.

Despite the fibs, April Ryan told CNN that early this morning she received a text from a close source, which read, “Mission accomplished.” After the Republican’s epic loss in Alabama, Ryan claimed “something happened last night” and “there was drama” for Omarosa. Ryan also said, “It was not an easy out.” Ryan wrote on Twitter that Omarosa was escorted out of the White House:

In 2004, Omarosa was fired from The Apprentice and 13 years later she is fired again by Donald Trump. Will this inspire her to get out of the sunken place?

SOURCE: CBS News

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

 

ARTICLE FROM: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of CBS News and HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Dominick Reuter, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 3 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 5 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 6 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 6 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 8 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 9 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 9 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 10 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 10 months ago
02.02.17
Photos