Anita Baker Is Blessing Us With a Farewell Tour!

Last year Anita Baker announced her retirement after 30 years of blessing our ears… we have to admit we were a bit sad. But then Auntie Anita gave us a glimmer of hope by announcing that she will be performing on the 2018 Fantastic Voyage hosted by Tom Joyner.

But now, Auntie Anita has completely blessed our soul with a HUGE announcement to kick off the new year….she’s back! I mean she’s still retiring but she’s giving us one more tour and it’s starting in March!