Anita Baker Is Blessing Us With a Farewell Tour!

She's retiring but not before blessing us one last time with that voice!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Last year Anita Baker announced her retirement after 30 years of blessing our ears… we have to admit we were a bit sad.  But then Auntie Anita gave us a glimmer of hope by announcing that she will be performing on the 2018 Fantastic Voyage hosted by Tom Joyner.

But now, Auntie Anita has completely blessed our soul with a HUGE announcement to kick off the new year….she’s back!  I mean she’s still retiring but she’s giving us one more tour and it’s starting in March!

Andre 3000 sits down with GQ for an honest and transparent interview. We’re loving his editorial shots. Get into all the fashion and style as well as his custom T-shirts and sweaters inspired by Anita Baker.

