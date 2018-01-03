Anita Baker Is Blessing Us With a Farewell Tour!

37 reads Leave a comment
Last year Anita Baker announced her retirement after 30 years of blessing our ears… we have to admit we were a bit sad. But then Auntie Anita gave us a glimmer of hope by announcing that she will be performing on the 2018 Fantastic Voyage hosted by Tom Joyner.
But now, Auntie Anita has completely blessed our soul with a HUGE announcement to kick off the new year….she’s back! I mean she’s still retiring but she’s giving us one more tour and it’s starting in March!
