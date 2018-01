COMMON: Provides Soundtrack to Women’s March

Common helped inspire protestors by speaking and spitting a verse at a rally in Park City, Utah.

Protesters around the country hit the streets for the 2018 Women’s March, which took place on Saturday. One of the demonstrators was the Chicago rapper, who spoke at a rally in Park City, Utah and spit a verse in honor of women protesting. Common’s bars came from the second verse of his song “The Day Women Took Over.” The track appears on his 2016 album Black America Again.

The veteran MC’s appearance at the Women’s March was just the start of a busy day, which was capped off with the premiere of his new film, The Tail, at the Sundance Film Festival. (HipHopDX)

Fasho Thoughts:

He could have just done his job and promoted the movie — but that would have been tone deaf.

Common is an ally.

Also On 100.3: