Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?

Over 40 acts will appear on the 5 platforms to perform at this year’s Essence Music Festival. “In 2018 women are at the forefront of a seismic shift reverberating across the cultural landscape,” said Essence Communications president Michelle Ebanks. For 23 years the Essence Music Festival has brought a show and a positive message for African American Women of all shapes, colors, sizes and types. The Essence Fest will kick off Thursday July 5th and conclude Sunday July 8th! Here is a complete list of the line up you’ve been dying to know:

Janet Jackson

Mary J. Blige

Erykah Badu

Jill Scott

Xscape

Kevin Ross

Teddy Riley and more!