RASUAL BUTLER: Former NBA Player Killed in Crash

Former NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife Leah LaBelle were killed in a car crash early Wednesday morning in Studio City, California.

Butler, who played 14 seasons in the NBA with eight different teams, was 38-years-old. Police say he lost control of his Range Rover, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall. His wife, a former contestant on American Idol who was signed to Epic Records, also died at the scene. Butler is survived by his daughter from a previous relationship. (TMZ)

Butler was a second-round draft pick of the Miami Heat in 2002 after a superb career at La Salle University.

He played his last NBA game with the San Antonio Spurs in 2016.

He was also very close friends with former NBA player Lamar Odom and even appeared in some episodes of the reality show Khloé & Lamar.

