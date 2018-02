Kylie Jenner has revealed the name of her first child. It’s Stormi Webster (with an “I”).

The reality star made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday with a photo of the baby girl holding on to her mother’s finger.

Fans thought Kylie and baby daddy Travis Scott would name their daughter Butterfly, Monarch or Posie.

A source tells E! News, “She feels like being a mom is her true calling and there’s nothing that’s ever felt so right. Bringing the baby home has been the greatest joy and most sacred experience, she is elated and overjoyed.”

Fasho THoughts:

Odd choice, given that Trump ‘s alleged mistress, porn star Stormy Daniels , has been al over the news lately.

‘s alleged mistress, porn star , has been al over the news lately. Which sounds better? Stormi Jenner or Stormi Scott?

What will Khloe name her baby?

