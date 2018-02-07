Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017

Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017

Photo by Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017

Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment

News broke last week that 84-year-old music legend Quincy Jones had twenty-two girlfriends and the internet lost it’s mind.

Now the internet is loosing it again after Jones claims he dated Ivanka Trump 12-years-ago in an interview with Vulture magazine. The interview was a Q&A format and covered music, racism and politics.  Politics is what lead to the Ivanka revelation. 

What’s stirred everything up? Is it all about Trumpism?

It’s Trump and uneducated rednecks. Trump is just telling them what they want to hear. I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherfucker. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him. I used to date Ivanka, you know.

Wait, really?

Yes, sir. Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter KidadaA former model and current designer, Kidada is the daughter of Jones and his ex-wife Peggy Lipton. Jones’s other daughter with Lipton is the actress Rashida Jones. Jones has five other children, with four other women., said, “Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.” I said, “No problem. She’s a fine motherfucker.” She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.

Jones goes on in the interview to claim that The Beatles, “were the worst musicians in the world. They were no-playing motherfuckers”.  We don’t know if Jones is just getting a bit off with his older age or if he truly believes some of the wild things he said in the interview.  Check out the full interview here

People Who Became Famous After Dating Celebrities

19 photos Launch gallery

People Who Became Famous After Dating Celebrities

Continue reading Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump

People Who Became Famous After Dating Celebrities

Ivanka Trump , quincy jones

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 4 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 5 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 7 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos