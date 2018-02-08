GEORGE W. BUSH: Says Russians Meddled in 2016 Election

Former President George W. Bush has largely remained quiet on political issues since he left office, but he had plenty to say yesterday while giving a speech in the Middle East.

Bush spoke at an economic summit in Abu Dhabi and insisted that Russia meddled in the 2016 election and that there is “pretty clear evidence.” He added, “It’s problematic that a foreign nation is involved in our election system. Our democracy is only as good as people trust the results.” Bush did say, however, that he’s not certain that Russia directly affected the outcome of the election.

Bush also had plenty to say about Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him “zero-sum” because “He can’t think, ‘How can we both win?’ He only thinks, ‘How do I win, you lose?’” (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

“Our democracy is only as good as people trust the results?” Doesn’t he remember the 2000 election and hanging chads?

Though Bush has mostly stayed out of politics, he has had a lot to say about Putin over the years.

Bush and the other former presidents have to choose their words carefully. It’s not cool to openly criticize the current president.

