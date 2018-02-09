Entertainment
KIM KARDASHIAN: North Takes Topless Photo of Her Mother

Kim Kardashian‘s latest topless photo has come under fire because of the photographer.

Though she’s the queen of the selfie, Kim had her four-year-old daughter North Westsnap the racy pic — and the internet isn’t having it.

In the shot, Kim wears an open bra and covers her breast with her hands. Mom and daughter can be seen in the mirror.

Here’s what same haters are saying:

  • “I wonder how many people would get social services called on them if this was anyone else but Kim K?? This is subpar parenting.”
  • “Love Kim but why would you have your baby girl take pics of you taking your shirt / bra off. It’s a little wrong.”
  • “So is this what you’re teaching your daughter to do and look up to ? @kimkardashian damn shame.”

Other people defended the reality star. One fan wrote, “How is this bad? My mom used to change in front of me all the time. It’s normal with moms and daughters, at least where I’m from. Maybe North was just playing with the camera when Kim was changing. It’s normal, y’all. Stop reaching.”

Fahso Thoughts:

  • It was just a matter of time before Kim introduced North to the family business.
  • She’s not even old enough to be on social media.
  • Couldn’t North have taken a non-topless photo of her mother?
Photos