IDRIS ELBA: Proposes At Movie Premiere

Idris Elba couldn’t even wait just a few more days until Valentine’s Day to propose to his girlfriend. The actor chose to do it over the weekend at the premiere of his directorial debut, The Mountain Between Us.

The 45-year-old invited his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowrie, to the front of the theater and then got down on one knee. An audience member caught the moment on video. Elba met Dhowrie in Canada while filming the movie. Elba was married two previous times and has two kids. (People)

Fasho Thoughts:

Sabrina Dhowrie just became the envy of many women.

Idris was married twice, once for four years and the other for six months.

Sabrina Dhowrie is a 29-year-old model and former Miss Vancouver.

Also On 100.3: