THE BACHELOR Recap: Only Four Remain

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
Last night on The BachelorArie Luyendyk Jr.handed roses to only four women: Lauren BBeccaKendalland the last one went to Tia. Next week are the hometown dates.

That left 22-year-old Bekah M in emotional agony. Her ugly cry in the car ride home will haunt Arie’s nightmares for months.

Bekah believed her odds were good at getting a rose. Arie had a pair of them to hand out on a three-to-one date. Kendall took the first one. Then, Tia reminded Arie about his 14-year age gap with Bekah. She cried in his arms like a daughter and not a lover. So the ploy worked. Tia earned a rose and Bekah got sent home.

Arie revealed last night how he’s fallen in love with two women. Lauren B got another one-on-one date in consecutive shows. She was always going to get the rose. Same for Becca, who seemed to capture Arie’s heart at first sight.

Bravo for Jacqueline, who dumped this boring Bachelor by telling Arie, (quote) “I’m worried that I’m going to end up in Scottsdale, married, with you, and wonder, ‘How did I get here?’” (Gossip Cop)

Photos