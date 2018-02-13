The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your Night Sexy

5 reads Leave a comment
It’s that time of year when love is in the air and sometimes getting creative for your Valentine can be a little difficult. Maybe because of budget or your just flat out of ideas on how to make the night special for your love.
Well we’ve come up with some great cocktails to make your Valentines evening sexy. Weather you are doing a night of Netflix and chill or just want to mix up some good libations so you can pre-game before your big date night we’ve got your back now some tasty recipes!
From vodka to whiskey we got the flavor to up the sexy factor on your Valentines day.
Drunk In Love: Valentine's Day Cocktails For You & Yours
1. Warm & Fuzzy Feelings1 of 24
2. GODIVA Chocolate Martini2 of 24
3. Hot Chocolate Love Affair3 of 24
4. Romance-Rita4 of 24
5. Cupid’s Potion5 of 24
6. Peppermint Martini6 of 24
7. Spring Breeze Cocktail7 of 24
8. Winter Cosmo8 of 24
9. Dark Icy Heart9 of 24
10. Grand Marnier Raspberry Peach Cosmo10 of 24
11. Devil's Spiked Tea11 of 24
12. Cascade Ice Love Potion Pizzazz12 of 24
13. Cascade Ice Blushing Sparkler13 of 24
14. Cascade Ice Passion Pucker14 of 24
15. Pomegranate Kiss15 of 24
16. Valentine’s Night Romance16 of 24
17. french75hires17 of 24
18. Camus Passion18 of 24
19. Karamel Kiss19 of 24
20. Cupid's Arrow20 of 24
21. Love, Laphroaig®21 of 24
22. Laphroaig® The Perfect Gentleman22 of 24
23. A Hopeless Romantic23 of 24
24. A Buzzin' Roses24 of 24
