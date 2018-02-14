CARDI B: Entourage Says She’s Pregnant

TMZ reports this morning that rapper Cardi B is pregnant.

Cardi B Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Only last week, Cardi clapped back at fans believing she has a baby bump. She commented on Instagram (quote) “No bitch. I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”

According to TMZ, her entourage during Super Bowl weekend told people the exciting news. Cardi abstained from drinking at the parties.

A member of her team at the Maxim magazine event supposedly said that Cardi wished to avoid a party atmosphere and needed only Fiji water. They added (quote) “Cardi’s 3 to 4 months pregnant.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Believe Cardi. It is her body. Her choice if and when to tell the public.

Presumably her boyfriend, Offset of the rap trio Migos , knows the truth.

of the rap trio , knows the truth.

and the extended . TMZ might be right. One piece of evidence is Cardi covered her stomach (pictured) when attending New York Fashion Week the other day.

