WTFasho McDONALD’S: Big Change To Happy Meals

McDonald’s is making a big change to it’s Happy Meals for kids — cheeseburgers will no longer be listed as an option on the menu.

The fast-food chain says it will make the change by June at all of its restaurants. Its goal is to limit Happy Meals to 600 calories or less by 2022. Other moves include cutting the sugar content of chocolate milk and adding bottled water to the menu.

Parents will still be able to order a cheeseburger, but they’ll have to request it. (Bloomberg)

Fasho Thoughts:

If all you have to do is ask for a cheeseburger, what’s the big deal?

McDonald’s is never going to be the healthy option. Why pretend?

As the marketplace becomes more health-conscious, this is a good business move.

