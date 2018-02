OLYMPICS: Figure Skating History

American figure skater Vincent Zhou made history last night (Thursday) in PyeongChang. He became the first skater to land a quadruple lutz cleanly at the Olympics.

The 17-year-old opened his short program with the four-revolution jump, and sits in 12th place. Adam Rippon is the highest-ranked American in seventh, but medal favorite Nathan Chen had a disastrous skate, hitting the ice and landing in 17th place.

Tara Lipinski makes the call as Vincent Zhou lands a quadruple lutz at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. OC: …it was, clean. :14 [courtesy NBC]

Another high-profile American athlete had a rough competition. Skiier Mikaela Shiffrin finished fourth in the slalom after battling nerves and actually vomiting right before her first run. (NBC Sports)

Also On 100.3: