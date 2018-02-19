Entertainment
GUN DEBATE: Students Plan Walkouts

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Following last week’s shooting spree that took the lives of 17 at a Parkland, Florida high school, students are taking the lead in the gun debate and are organizing a series of school walkouts to protest gun violence.

The student branch of the Women’s March from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where last week’s attack took place, and a student in Connecticut, near where the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 occurred, are planning events in the coming weeks.

A Women’s March-affiliated event, which calls for “students, teachers, school administrators, parents and allies” to participate in a national school walkout, is set for March 14th. The plan is to get students and teachers to walk out for 17 minutes at 10 a.m. “to protest Congress’s inaction to do more than tweet thoughts of prayers in response to the gun violence plaguing our schools and neighborhoods.”

Meanwhile, students from Parkland have their own event set for March 24th in Washington dubbed the “March for Our Lives.” According to that group’s mission statement, the protest will “demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues.” (NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Some believe that since nothing changed after Sandy Hook, nothing will ever change.
  • Now, however, it seems as if there’s some momentum to make a change.
  • People are angry and want to vote the NRA-backed politicians out of office.
  • Donald Trump is right. It’s a mental health issue, not a gun issue.
Photos