FERGIE: Apologizes For Risky Anthem

Fergie‘s unconventional performance of the national anthem at Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game nearly upstaged the game itself. After taking heat on social media for the performance, the one-time Black Eyed Peas member issued an apology on Monday.

In a statement she said, “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and [Sunday] night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.” (People)

2018 NBA All-Star Game – Fergie sing the “Star Spangled Banner.” OC:… of the brave. :58

Fasho Thoughts:

Some people don’t like Jimi Hendrix ‘s version of the national anthem, either.

‘s version of the national anthem, either. It was interesting to watch the players’ reactions during Fergie’s performance.

The anthem is sacred to a lot of people. Fergie probably felt the need to apologize.

Who did the worst version of the national anthem? The best?

