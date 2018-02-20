Entertainment
FERGIE: Apologizes For Risky Anthem

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Fergie‘s unconventional performance of the national anthem at Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game nearly upstaged the game itself. After taking heat on social media for the performance, the one-time Black Eyed Peas member issued an apology on Monday.

In a statement she said, “I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and [Sunday] night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.” (People)

2018 NBA All-Star Game – Fergie sing the “Star Spangled Banner.” OC:… of the brave. :58

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Some people don’t like Jimi Hendrix‘s version of the national anthem, either.
  • It was interesting to watch the players’ reactions during Fergie’s performance.
  • The anthem is sacred to a lot of people. Fergie probably felt the need to apologize.
  • Who did the worst version of the national anthem? The best?
