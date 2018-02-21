GUN CONTROL: Trump Directs Justice Department To Ban Bump Stocks

Days after 14 students and three teachers were killed in a shooting spree at a Florida high school, President Trump directed the Justice Department on Tuesday to come up with regulations for the banning of bump stocks, the devices that transform a semi-automatic rifle to an automatic weapon. That sort of weapon was used in the Las Vegas mass killing of concert attendees last year. (The New York Times)

On Tuesday at the White House, President Trump announced he’s taking action to ban bump stocks. OC:…machine guns. :14 [Courtesy of 24/7 News Source] “And just a few moments ago, I signed a memorandum directing the attorney general to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns.”

Trump said he will also hold meetings this week to discuss how to make schools safer in the wake of last week’s shooting.

On Tuesday at the White House, President Trump announced he’ll hold meetings to discuss how to stop school shootings. OC:…our students. :12 [Courtesy of 24/7 News Source] “This week I will be holding a number of discussions with students, local leaders and law enforcement to develop concrete steps that we can take to secure our schools, safeguard our students.”

On Tuesday at the White House, President Trump acknowledged that we have to do more to protect students. OC:…our children (second time). :06 [Courtesy of 24/7 News Source] “And we must do more to protect our children. We have to do more to protect our children.”

Fasho Thoughts:

This is a small step in the right direction.

Trump is responding to pressure to do something in the wake of the latest mass killing.

It’ll be interesting to see if Trump will take further steps to curb gun violence.

He’s still primarily referring to this as a mental health problem.

A bump stock wasn’t used last week in Florida

