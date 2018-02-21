Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

GUN CONTROL: Trump Directs Justice Department To Ban Bump Stocks

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Days after 14 students and three teachers were killed in a shooting spree at a Florida high school, President Trump directed the Justice Department on Tuesday to come up with regulations for the banning of bump stocks, the devices that transform a semi-automatic rifle to an automatic weapon. That sort of weapon was used in the Las Vegas mass killing of concert attendees last year. (The New York Times)

On Tuesday at the White House, President Trump announced he’s taking action to ban bump stocks. OC:…machine guns. :14 [Courtesy of 24/7 News Source]

“And just a few moments ago, I signed a memorandum directing the attorney general to propose regulations to ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns.”

Trump said he will also hold meetings this week to discuss how to make schools safer in the wake of last week’s shooting.

On Tuesday at the White House, President Trump announced he’ll hold meetings to discuss how to stop school shootings. OC:…our students. :12 [Courtesy of 24/7 News Source]

“This week I will be holding a number of discussions with students, local leaders and law enforcement to develop concrete steps that we can take to secure our schools, safeguard our students.”

On Tuesday at the White House, President Trump acknowledged that we have to do more to protect students. OC:…our children (second time). :06 [Courtesy of 24/7 News Source]

“And we must do more to protect our children. We have to do more to protect our children.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • This is a small step in the right direction.
  • Trump is responding to pressure to do something in the wake of the latest mass killing.
  • It’ll be interesting to see if Trump will take further steps to curb gun violence.
  • He’s still primarily referring to this as a mental health problem.
  • A bump stock wasn’t used last week in Florida
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

ban , bump , department , Directs , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , gun control , justice , stocks , TO , Trump

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading GUN CONTROL: Trump Directs Justice Department To Ban Bump Stocks

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 month ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos