Pray For Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams has been sidelined by Graves’ Disease, an immune system disorder that has some nasty repercussions, including, as she noted, “making [her] eyeballs twitch.” She will take some off from her show to deal with it.

Speaking directly to the audience on Wednesday’s show, Wendy said she’d be back on the air sometime in March, saying “My doctor has prescribed … are you ready? As of today, three weeks of vacation. What? Who are you? I was [mad].”

Williams canceled several shows last week after announcing on social media that she was experiencing flu-like symptoms as a side effect of the disease, which can also lead to puffy eyes, anxiety, fatigue, insomnia and elevated blood pressure. (People)

