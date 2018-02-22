OLYMPICS: Team USA Women’s Hockey Takes Gold

Team USA faced off against Canada in the women’s hockey gold medal game Thursday and tied it up 2-2 late in third period to send the game into a scoreless overtime and shootout. It seemed like a replay of the men’s game against the Czech Republic the other night, only this time it ended differently. The shootout was tied at 2-2 through five shots, but Jocelyn Lamorueux-Morando of U.S. scored on the sixth shot and the U.S. shut down the Canadians to take the gold for the first time since 1998. (USA Today)

It was also a good day for Team USA skiers, especially on the halfpipe. Defending champ David Wiseappeared to be in trouble in his first two runs, losing a ski on both, Thursday in the men’s final, but after ratcheting up his bindings, he threw down an awesome third run to take the gold.

In the process, Wise beat teammate Alex Ferreira, who took the silver, while 16-year-old Nico Porteous of New Zealand got the bronze.

Elsewhere, American snowboarder Jamie Anderson, who already snagged a gold medal earlier in the Olympics, added to her collection by taking the silver medal in the women’s big air. (CBS Sports)

Lindsey Vonn wasn’t as lucky. In what’s likely to be her final Olympic run, she failed to medal in the women’s Alpine combined after she skied off the course before reaching the halfway point. Teammate Mikaela Shiffrin fared much better, coming in second for the silver after she picked up gold in the giant slalom earlier in the Pyeongchang games. (USA Today)

Also On 100.3: