Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

OLYMPICS: Team USA Women’s Hockey Takes Gold

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Team USA faced off against Canada in the women’s hockey gold medal game Thursday and tied it up 2-2 late in third period to send the game into a scoreless overtime and shootout. It seemed like a replay of the men’s game against the Czech Republic the other night, only this time it ended differently. The shootout was tied at 2-2 through five shots, but Jocelyn Lamorueux-Morando of U.S. scored on the sixth shot and the U.S. shut down the Canadians to take the gold for the first time since 1998. (USA Today)

It was also a good day for Team USA skiers, especially on the halfpipe. Defending champ David Wiseappeared to be in trouble in his first two runs, losing a ski on both, Thursday in the men’s final, but after ratcheting up his bindings, he threw down an awesome third run to take the gold.

In the process, Wise beat teammate Alex Ferreira, who took the silver, while 16-year-old Nico Porteous of New Zealand got the bronze.

Elsewhere, American snowboarder Jamie Anderson, who already snagged a gold medal earlier in the Olympics, added to her collection by taking the silver medal in the women’s big air. (CBS Sports)

Lindsey Vonn wasn’t as lucky. In what’s likely to be her final Olympic run, she failed to medal in the women’s Alpine combined after she skied off the course before reaching the halfway point. Teammate Mikaela Shiffrin fared much better, coming in second for the silver after she picked up gold in the giant slalom earlier in the Pyeongchang games. (USA Today)

 

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , gold , Hockey , Olympics , Takes , Team , USA , womens

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading OLYMPICS: Team USA Women’s Hockey Takes Gold

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 7 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 8 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 10 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 11 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 11 months ago
03.20.17
Photos