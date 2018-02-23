Entertainment
#WTFASHO FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING: Armed Deputy Stayed Outside While Massacre Took Place

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel revealed Thursday that an armed school resource officer, whose job was to protect students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, took a defensive stance outside of the school instead of entering the building while students and teachers were shot last week by an assailant with an AR-15 rifle.

School Resource Deputy Scot Peterson was suspended by Israel on Thursday after he saw video of the deputy outside the school building while the massacre was taking place.

Peterson was in uniform and armed. Israel said he should have entered the building during the six-minute shooting spree that killed 17. Israel said Peterson should have “went in and addressed the killer. Killed the killer.”

The 54-year-old Peterson, who’s worked at the school since 2009, resigned after he was suspended. Pending an internal investigation into the shooting, two other officers have been put on a restricted assignment.

Israel said, “They could have done more, they should have done more. It’s a fluid investigation. They are on restrictive duty.” (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Peterson probably felt he was outgunned by a shooter with an AR-15.
  • Peterson certainly could have been killed, but if you sign up for that type of work, risking your life if part of the job.
  • There was a good guy with a gun, but it didn’t matter — at least this time.
  • And Donald Trump and the NRA think armed teachers will be able to defend students?
Don Juan Fasho

Continue reading #WTFASHO FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING: Armed Deputy Stayed Outside While Massacre Took Place

comments – Add Yours
Photos