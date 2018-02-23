HOLLYWOOD DIVORCES: Claire Foy, Tisha Campbell-Martin Suddenly Single

If you’re a divorce attorney in Hollywood, you’ll always find work. Two big stars have separated from their husbands.

The Crown star Claire Foy has pulled the plug on her marriage of four years to actor Stephen Campbell Moore. She says, “We have separated and have been for some time. We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another.” (TMZ)

And Tisha Campbell-Martin — best known for her work as Martin Lawrence‘s wife on Martin — has filed for divorce after 22 years with Duane Martin. They have two sons. Tisha says, “After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I’ve filed for divorce. It’s an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family.” (TMZ)

Fasho Thought:

Foy’s husband had a health scare this year. Doctors found a tumor, but it turned out to be benign. Sometimes stuff like that can make you re-evaluate your relationships.

You also have to wonder if Foy’s becoming a big star in The Crown was a strain on their marriage.

was a strain on their marriage. It has to be hard to pull the plug on a 22-year-marriage.

If you ever want to watch something hilarious — but very R-rated — check out Tisha Campbell-Martin’s minor role in Kevin Smith‘s movie Zack and Miri.

