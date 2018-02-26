Feature Story
Get Ready: Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Compete On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

It was only a matter of time.

London Celebrity Sightings - May 23, 2016

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

If you ever wondered how Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West would act on a game night, now you’ll get to witness all the fun on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

The two filmed an episode of the popular show on Saturday and their team, of course called “Team West,” will include Kim, Kanye, Kim Wallace, Jalil Peraza, and G.O.O.D. Music A&R Ricky Anderson. They will face off against none other than the Kardashian-Jenners, which will include Kim’s mom Kris Jenner, grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, as well as Kim’s sisters Khloé and Kendall.

Kim was definitely hype about the taping on social media.

Kanye and Kim have always been big fans of the show. “Kanye said he’s waited his whole life for this moment,” Kim said. “We’re playing against the Kardashian-Jenners vs. the Wests. And I have a really good feeling about this, that we’re going to win.”

This won’t be the first time Kim has graced the Family Feud stage. In 2008, she appeared on the show with Deion Sanders‘ family and she was joined by her sisters Khloé and Kourtney, as well as her parents Kris and Caitlin Jenner.

According to People, Celebrity Family Feud is set to return to ABC this summer. Make sure you watch out for what already seems to be an entertaining episode!

Photos