VANILLA ICE: Hiding Assets in Divorce Case?

Vanilla Ice has been accused of a new con — and no, we don’t mean jacking the beat for “Ice, Ice Baby.”

His estranged wife Laura Van Winkle says he’s hiding millions from her lawyers in their divorce case. She accuses Ice — whose real name is Robert Van Winkle — of transferring millions in assets into the name of his company, Van Rap, LTD. The legal argument is a little complicated, but basically she believes the assets were joint marital property, and Ice has been using his company to shield them from her.

Laura filed for divorce in October 2016. (The Blast)

Fasho Thoughts:

Wait, how does Vanilla Ice have all this money based on one song he had to share royalties for?

They were married for two decades and have two kids. She’s entitled to a portion of anything he made.

Always stay involved in your family and spousal finances.

