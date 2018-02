FLORIDA SCHOOL SHOOTING: Survivors Writing Books To Push Gun Control

Many survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting have become very outspoken about gun control and some are now reportedly eyeing book deals to spread their message.

Sources tell TMZ that at least two students have been in touch with publishers, although no deals have been reached yet. Students have been all over the media and many are said to be getting help from publicists in scheduling these appearances. Sources say that getting these books written and published are part of the push for tighter gun control laws.

Fasho THoughts:

Is it too soon to start thinking about book deals?

If writing a book about the tragedy can bring about real change, then go for it.

It’s not known how much money will be involved in any book deal, but you’d have to assume that at least a large portion of it will go to the movement.

Also On 100.3: