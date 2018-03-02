Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A Broken Heart, Not Drugs

As the sixth anniversary of her death passed early last month, family, friends and fans of the iconic Whitney Houston are still mourning her passing—including her ex-husband. In a new interview, Bobby Brown says that he believes the true cause of Houston’s death wasn’t drugs at all.

In an exclusive tell-all interview with Rolling Stone, singer Bobby Brown didn’t hold back. In addition to stating that he doesn’t think his late ex-wife Whitney Houston died from drugs despite her years of battling addiction, Brown also has some very harsh words for Nick Gordon, the ex of his late daughter Bobbi Kristina, who he feels should be raped in jail.

[On Whitney’s death]: “I don’t think she died from drugs. No, not at all. She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, um [pauses] she was a great woman. [I don’t think] there were drugs in her system when she died. Just being brokenhearted [played a part in her death.]”

[On Nick Gordon]: “No, [I don’t think there’s been] justice because he’s still walking around free. Justice? If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That’s just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away.”

Elsewhere in the interview Brown discusses his sobriety and the upcoming 30th anniversary of his ground-breaking album Don’t Be Cruel this June.

Later this month, BET begins shooting the Brown-produced The Bobby Brown Story, a follow-up to the channel’s successful 2017 miniseries The New Edition Story set for release this fall. To coincide with the movie, Brown has reunited with producers Teddy Riley and Babyface to work on a new solo album, his first since 2012’s The Masterpiece, and is planning a world tour.

