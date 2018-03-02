Feature Story
Ne-Yo’s Wife Claims The Backlash Over ‘Hawaiian Silky Hair’ Comment Is Because People Assume She’s White Or Mixed

Written By: Nia Noelle

Right about now, Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Smith is wishing that she never went on Instagram to say that her son wasn’t blessed with her “Hawaiian silky hair.”

Yeah…she tried it.

 

Once people caught wind of her brown paper bag “good hair” nonsense, they destroyed her on Twitter, which prompted her explain herself to TMZ. According to Ms. Crystal, folks are mad at her because they don’t believe she is Black.

“They assume I am not mixed with Black, which I absolutely am. They don’t like Black men being with white women or other-race women. It’s really stupid. I don’t get in the stereotypes. I will check you.”

Gurl what?

Naturally, Black Twitter was not going to let this mess go unchecked:

Listen…it’s 2018 and we are in living in a Black Panther, natural hair, melaninated America. No one is tolerating any Black person with straighter hair calling others, including their own children, nappy-headed, as if being nappy is a curse of some sort. Our hair, whatever curl pattern, is beautiful. Point. Blank. Period.

Crystal, do better. Seriously.

