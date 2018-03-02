OSCARS: Preview

The 90th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air live Sunday on ABC.

The Shape of Water leads the nominees with 13 nods. Dunkirk (eight nominations) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (seven) follow. The smart money is on The Shape of Water to win Best Picture, Best Director and Music, while Three Billboards’ Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell are favored to take Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

Presenters include Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Jane Fonda, Jodie Foster, Ashley Judd, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong’o, Christopher Walken, Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Oscar Isaac, Gina Rodriguez and Zendaya.

Women wore black at the Golden Globes, but so far the #TimesUp movement has not announced any plans for the Academy Awards.

The 90th Oscars kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Center.

Here are the nominations in the major categories.

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Score

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Song

“Mighty River” – Mudbound (Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq)

“Mystery of Love” – Call Me by Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)

“Remember Me” – Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez)

“Stand Up for Something” – Marshall (Diane Warren, Lonnie R. Lynn)

“This Is Me” – The Greatest Showman (Benj Pasek, Justin Paul)

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

Coco

Ferdinand

The Breadwinner

Loving Vincent

Best Original Screenplay

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

