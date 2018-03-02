OSCARS: Preview

The 90th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air live Sunday on ABC.
The Shape of Water leads the nominees with 13 nods. Dunkirk (eight nominations) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (seven) follow. The smart money is on The Shape of Water to win Best Picture, Best Director and Music, while Three Billboards’ Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell are favored to take Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor.
Presenters include Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Jane Fonda, Jodie Foster, Ashley Judd, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong’o, Christopher Walken, Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Oscar Isaac, Gina Rodriguez and Zendaya.
Women wore black at the Golden Globes, but so far the #TimesUp movement has not announced any plans for the Academy Awards.
The 90th Oscars kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Center.
Here are the nominations in the major categories.
Best Picture
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Actress
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Best Actor
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Score
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Original Song
“Mighty River” – Mudbound (Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq)
“Mystery of Love” – Call Me by Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)
“Remember Me” – Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez)
“Stand Up for Something” – Marshall (Diane Warren, Lonnie R. Lynn)
“This Is Me” – The Greatest Showman (Benj Pasek, Justin Paul)
Best Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
Coco
Ferdinand
The Breadwinner
Loving Vincent
Best Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound