DRAKE: New ‘Drake Night’ Merch

It’s Drake night in the six once again.
Tonight, the Toronto Raptors host the Houston Rocks at the Air Canada Centre. And hoops fans in attendance will be able to scoop up a limited edition OVO t-shirt. Bleacher Report first posted a flick of the giveaway. It’s a black long-sleeved shirt with logos of five different Toronto teams written in gold on the front with a gold OVO owl and “Drake Night” with the date on the back.
This evening’s showdown against the Rockets will mark the Raptors’ fourth “Welcome Toronto” game of the season, in which the Raptors will wear their new OVO-edition uniforms and the home court will be transformed with black and gold paint.
- Earlier this season, the Raptors announced six “Welcome Toronto” home games, as well as plans to donate $1 million to refurbish local community basketball courts and an additional $2 million to Canada Basketball.
- Other “Welcome Toronto” games remaining this season include March 23rd against the Brooklyn Nets and April 6th against the Indiana Pacers.
- What we want to see is a Drake bobblehead. That’ll really put butts in seats.
- Expect these to start popping up on EBay before the game is even over.
