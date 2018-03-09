Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

DRAKE: New ‘Drake Night’ Merch

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 5 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

It’s Drake night in the six once again.

Tonight, the Toronto Raptors host the Houston Rocks at the Air Canada Centre. And hoops fans in attendance will be able to scoop up a limited edition OVO t-shirt. Bleacher Report first posted a flick of the giveaway. It’s a black long-sleeved shirt with logos of five different Toronto teams written in gold on the front with a gold OVO owl and “Drake Night” with the date on the back.

This evening’s showdown against the Rockets will mark the Raptors’ fourth “Welcome Toronto” game of the season, in which the Raptors will wear their new OVO-edition uniforms and the home court will be transformed with black and gold paint.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Earlier this season, the Raptors announced six “Welcome Toronto” home games, as well as plans to donate $1 million to refurbish local community basketball courts and an additional $2 million to Canada Basketball.
  • Other “Welcome Toronto” games remaining this season include March 23rd against the Brooklyn Nets and April 6th against the Indiana Pacers.
  • What we want to see is a Drake bobblehead. That’ll really put butts in seats.
  • Expect these to start popping up on EBay before the game is even over.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

donjuanfasho , drake , fasho celebrity news , merch , New ‘Drake Night’

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading DRAKE: New ‘Drake Night’ Merch

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 5 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 6 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 6 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 8 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 8 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 11 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 12 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 12 months ago
03.20.17
Photos