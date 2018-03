KANYE WEST: Think Pink

Kanye West just switched his style up — again.

Yeezy’s new look going into the spring sees him ditch his bleach blonde locks in favor of a new ‘do. He’s thinking pink now, with a bubblegum-inspired color way. Pictures have surfaced of West in a red hoodie, posing with a young fan, with his freshly dyed pink locks.

Some social media users liked he new look, while others questioned Kanye’s mental state.

Fasho Thoughts:

Around this time last year he dyed his hair platinum blond. And back in December 2016, Ye’ dyed his hair blond with pink accents.

Sometimes you get bored and want to mix things up with a new look. It doesn’t mean you’re having a mental breakdown.

Is he going through a mid-life crisis?

Kanye is such a trendsetter we expect half of hip-hop to go pink overnight.

Kanye Kardashian, indeed.

