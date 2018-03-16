PARKLAND SHOOTING: Video Of Guard Surfaces

It’s really starting to look like the guard outside the Parkland, Florida school shooting really did chicken out.

Surveillance footage shows former deputy Scot Peterson standing outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while Nikolas Cruz was inside killing 17 people. Peterson responded within a minute-and-a-half of the first shot, but positioned himself outside the building throughout the six-minute ordeal.

Peterson’s attorney says he thought the shooting was taking place outside the building and followed protocol for that. He resigned the day after the incident. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

Does this guy really expect us to believe he heard all those gunshots but honestly believed it was happening outside?

Well, he wasn’t the only one — sheriff’s deputies also positioned themselves outside.

Peterson had a sidearm. Cruz had an AR-15. Peterson wasn’t likely to help the situation by rushing in.

So much for “a good guy with a gun.”

