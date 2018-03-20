DONALD TRUMP: Talks About Getting Tough On Drug Dealers

Donald Trump talked about getting tough on drug dealers on Monday in New Hampshire, his first visit there since his 2016 campaign.

New Hampshire has the country’s third-highest death rate from overdoses. In his speech at a community college there, Trump talked about pushing for the death penalty for drug dealers and arresting illegal immigrants, but he offered few specific plans, including how this would be funded. (The New York Times)

In a speech Monday in New Hampshire, Donald Trump talked about getting tough on drug dealers. OC:…death penalty. :14 [Courtesy of 24/7 News Source] “We can have all the blue-ribbon committees we want, but if we don’t get tough of the drug dealers, we’re wasting our time, and that toughness includes the death penalty.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Trump is talking tough about drug dealers, but what happened to his tough talk about standing up to the NRA?

How about drug companies and doctors? Aren’t they part of this problem, too?

Trump is right. Drug dealers responsible for overdose deaths should face the death penalty.

