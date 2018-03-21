BLACK PANTHER: Most Tweeted Movie

Black Panther is ruling more than just Wakanda. It’s ruling the box office and also Twitter, too.

The Marvel Universe hit is the most tweeted-about movie of all time. Twitter reports that the movie has inspired more than 35-million tweets. It surpassed Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Most of the tweets occurred in the three days after its February 16th release. Black Panther has topped the box office for five weeks and grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. (Forbes)

Fasho Thoughts:

The most popular hashtags associated with the movie are #BlackPanther, #WakandaForever and #Wakanda.

It deserves the attention. It’s said to be one of the best comic book films ever.

Just wait for the sequels. This might become one of the richest movie franchises ever.

