Karen McDougal, the former Playboy model who claims to have had a 10-month affair with Donald Trump, spoke about the alleged relationship Thursday night in an hour-long interview on CNN.

She said the affair began shortly after Trump’s youngest son, Barron, was born in 2006. In perhaps the most shocking reveal, she said that Trump tried to give her money after the first time they were intimate. She also claimed that Trump is a “sweet” man and she fell in love with him.

However, McDougal said the guilt of the affair got to her, so she ended the relationship in April 2007. McDougal said, “What can you say except I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me.”

The interview aired a few days after McDougal sued National Enquirer publisher American Media Inch, who she sold her story to for $150,000 just three months prior to the election. However, the publisher killed the story as an apparent favor to Trump. McDougal claims the publisher failed to deliver on the terms of their contract. (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

McDougal met Trump during a taping of The Apprentice at the Playboy Mansion.

at the Playboy Mansion. McDougal was the Playmate of the Year in 1998.

in 1998. Trump allegedly had a dinner date with McDougal at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the same place where he allegedly took Stormy Daniels .

. This is just more fake news designed to stop Trump for making America great again.

Anderson Cooper’s interview with Stormy Daniels airs Sunday on 60 Minutes.

