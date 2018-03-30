Entertainment
Happy Bday Marvin Gaye

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Marvin Gaye was born on this date in 1939.

  • The Motown legend was born Marvin Pentz Gay Junior in Washington, DC.
  • A protégé of singer-turned-producer Harvey Fuqua, who first brought him to Detroit as a member of his group The Moonglows.
  • “Stubborn Kind of Fellow” was Marvin’s first R&B chart hit.
  • 1963’s “Pride and Joy” marked his debut in the pop Top 10.
  • He recorded “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” in 1967, several months before Gladys Knight and the Pips cut it.
  • Berry Gordy didn’t like it for a single and didn’t let Motown release it.
  • Radio discovered it as a cut on the 1968 album In the Groove, by which time it was known as a hit for Knight.
  • Had Top 20 duets with Tammi TerrellKim Weston (“It Takes Two”) and Diana Ross(“A Special Part of Me”).
  • He turned to more topical, progressive music during the early ’70s, beginning with the album What’s Going On.
  • Scored the crime drama Trouble Man, which starred Robert Hooks.
  • Shot dead by his preacher-father on April 1st, 1984, one day before his 45th birthday.
  • His number-one single “Got to Give It Up” has been the basis of a long-running plagiarism case against “Blurred Lines” composers Pharell Williams and Robin Thicke.
Don Juan Fasho

