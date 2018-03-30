Happy Bday Marvin Gaye

0 reads Leave a comment
Marvin Gaye was born on this date in 1939.
- The Motown legend was born Marvin Pentz Gay Junior in Washington, DC.
- A protégé of singer-turned-producer Harvey Fuqua, who first brought him to Detroit as a member of his group The Moonglows.
- “Stubborn Kind of Fellow” was Marvin’s first R&B chart hit.
- 1963’s “Pride and Joy” marked his debut in the pop Top 10.
- He recorded “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” in 1967, several months before Gladys Knight and the Pips cut it.
- Berry Gordy didn’t like it for a single and didn’t let Motown release it.
- Radio discovered it as a cut on the 1968 album In the Groove, by which time it was known as a hit for Knight.
- Had Top 20 duets with Tammi Terrell, Kim Weston (“It Takes Two”) and Diana Ross(“A Special Part of Me”).
- He turned to more topical, progressive music during the early ’70s, beginning with the album What’s Going On.
- Scored the crime drama Trouble Man, which starred Robert Hooks.
- Shot dead by his preacher-father on April 1st, 1984, one day before his 45th birthday.
- His number-one single “Got to Give It Up” has been the basis of a long-running plagiarism case against “Blurred Lines” composers Pharell Williams and Robin Thicke.
Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
37 photos Launch gallery
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
1.Source:Radio One 1 of 37
2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 2 of 37
3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 3 of 37
4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 4 of 37
5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 5 of 37
6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 6 of 37
7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 7 of 37
8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 8 of 37
9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 9 of 37
10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 10 of 37
11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 11 of 37
12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 12 of 37
13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 13 of 37
14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 14 of 37
15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 15 of 37
16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 16 of 37
17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 17 of 37
18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 18 of 37
19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 19 of 37
20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 20 of 37
21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 21 of 37
22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 22 of 37
23.Source:Radio One 23 of 37
24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 24 of 37
25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 25 of 37
26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 26 of 37
27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 27 of 37
28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 28 of 37
29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 29 of 37
30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 30 of 37
31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 31 of 37
32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 32 of 37
33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 33 of 37
34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 34 of 37
35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 35 of 37
36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 36 of 37
37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at BrothersSource:Radio One 37 of 37
comments – add yours