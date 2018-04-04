Jay Z Cried Tears Of Joy When His Mother Told Him She Loved Her Partner

Netflix is about to have a stellar month of April. So many great films and titles debut. From Come Sunday, First Match and Jay Z‘s interview with Dave Letterman. In this clip Hova talks about his mother coming out to him and how he cried when she did so. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, airs this Friday.

JAY-Z: Imagine having lived your life for someone else. And you think you’re protecting your kids. And for my mother to have to live as someone that she wasn’t and hide and like, protect her kids – and didn’t want to embarrass her kids, and you know, for all this time. And for her to sit in front of me and tell me “I think I love someone.” I mean, I really cried. That’s a real story. I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free.

DAVID LETTERMAN: And how old were you when that happened?

JAY-Z: This happened eight months ago, when the album was being made. Like, she just told me. I made the song the next day.

LETTERMAN: I’m sorry, this is when you learned your mother was gay?

JAY-Z: No, I knew. But this was the first time we had the conversation. And the first time I heard her say she loved her partner. Like, “I feel like I love somebody.” She said “I feel like.” She held that little bit back, still. She didn’t say “I’m in love,” she said “I feel like I love someone.” And I just, I cried. I don’t even believe in crying because you’re happy. I don’t even know what that is. What is that?

Some other titles hitting Netflix this month include.

Amateur: 14-year-old basketball phenom Terron Forte has to navigate the under-the-table world of amateur athletics when he is recruited to an elite NCAA prep school.

Come Sunday: Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and based on true events, globally-renowned pastor Carlton Pearson risks everything when he questions church doctrine and is branded a modern-day heretic.

Lost in Space: Season 1: A completely re-imagined reboot of the classic show returns to living rooms on April 13! The awe-inspiring survival story of the Robinson family will take your breath away, while continuing to empower young black girls to be strong, smart and fearless! Taylor Russell, a beautifully talented young black actress, takes on the role of Judy Robinson. She is the brains AND brawn of the family, and a great role model for young girls of color to see on screen.

3%: Season 2: Think a more adult version of The Hunger Games with more black and brown faces. 3% is set in a dystopian future Brazil that exists between progress and devastation. Brazil’s surviving population live in a zone called Inland, which lacks energy, food and water. With a diverse cast of characters, 3% addresses social justice issues, like the gap between the established elite (as well as the power the wield) and the poor, spotlighting one of the most unequal societies in the world in Brazil.

Candy Jar: Starring Uzo Aduba (Crazy Eyes from Orange is the New Black), high school arch-rivals Bennett and Lona fall in love while working together to win the debate championship after they are waitlisted at their dream colleges.

