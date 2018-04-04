Fashion & Style
Home > Fashion & Style

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling The Clear Nails Trend?

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Perfectly plastic: clear and transparent is trending this season. We saw the look all over the runway from Burberry to Chanel to Fenty x Puma and it’s not going anywhere.

Fenty Puma by Rihanna - Runway RTW - Spring 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Catwalking / Getty

The latest nail trend is taking the lucite and pvc look and applying it to your fingers.

Vanity Projects, in New York City graced this woman with clear nails and added butterflies for a spring effect.

Beauties, we have to know: do you think this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT?! Take our poll below.

Have you tried clear nails? Tell us in the comment section!

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Wendy Williams Gucci Down To The Socks?

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Is Out Here Looking Like A Genie In A Bottle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Shows Off Her Abs At The Power Stylists Dinner

Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Brunch

See Everything You Missed From The Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch

17 photos Launch gallery

See Everything You Missed From The Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch

Continue reading See Everything You Missed From The Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch

See Everything You Missed From The Legacy Of Beauty x Hello Beautiful Empowerment Brunch

On Sunday, #TeamBeautiful partnered up with Legacy Of Beauty to help them throw their Inaugural Women's Empowerment And Networking Brunch in Atlanta, GA. The brunch was held at The Marké in downtown Atlanta. The event was resourceful, uplifting, and dynamic. Legacy Of Beauty honored several women for their contributions and success in the beauty space while our Style And Beauty Editor, Danielle James, moderated a panel where the women discussed how they were successful, mistakes they made, and their tips to making it big...with a purpose. Suffering from FOMO? No need! Click through our gallery and you'll feel like you were there.

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 3 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 6 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 7 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 9 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 9 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 9 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 12 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos